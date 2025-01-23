Trump: Mexican President Pledges To Defend Independence, Sovereignty

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mexican President pledges to defend the country’s independence and sovereignty amid U.S. President ‘s executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.

“For us, it is still the Gulf of Mexico, as it is for the rest of the world,” Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters at a regular press conference on Wednesday.

Sheinbaum clarified that the order Donald Trump signed on Monday will only apply to the United States.

Trump signed a flurry of executive orders on the first day of his second term and Sheinbaum referred to the five that directly target Mexico.

The orders include designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups and declaring a national emergency on the U.S. southern border.

It is important to keep a “cool head” amid the many changes the incoming president is making, she said.

Regarding the national emergency declared along the Mexico-U.S. border, Sheinbaum said the measure was not new but reinstated what former U.S. President Joe Biden repealed in 2021.