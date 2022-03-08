Mixed Reactions Trail Sack Of Ebonyi Governor, Deputy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mixed reactions have trailed the removal of Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and his deputy, Dr Eric Kelechi-Igwe from office by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

While some residents saw it as a welcome development, others were disappointed with the judgement.

Some residents who spoke on Tuesday in Abakaliki described it as “victory for democracy”.

According to them, the judgment is an indication that the judiciary remains the beacon of democracy and last hope of the common man.

Mr Basil Igwe, a resident, said that the judgment would deepen democracy in the court and curtail the excesses of politicians especially, the elected representatives who jumped from one party to another.

“The judgment is a true reflection of the Constitution and Electoral Act. The governor unlawfully defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that sponsored him in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

“The court victory is a vindication of our constitution and it will go a long way in checking the excesses of our politicians who jump from one political party to another without any reasonable cause,” he said.

Another resident, Mr Uchenna Igwe said that the victory was not for the PDP but for every democracy-loving citizens of the country.

He regretted that the nation’s democracy was in grave danger due to the attitude of some of the politicians and their neglect to the provisions of the Constitution.

“The judgement will serve as a deterrent to other elected public officials who would want to leave the party that sponsored them to victory for another party without relinquishing the position.

“I applaud the courage of Justice Enyang Ewo for the judgment and urge the judiciary to remain alive to their duty, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Godwin Onwe, a lawyer said that the governor had an option of appeal and would remain the governor until the last appeal was heard on the matter by Supreme Court.

“Though the Federal High Court has sacked the governor by its pronouncement. However, Umahi remains the governor of Ebonyi because he has the right of appeal even up to the Supreme Cour” he said.

The security situation in the Abakaliki and its environs remained calm and peaceful in spite of the judgement against the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Governor was sack by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

Mr John Okoro, a resident told NAN in Abakaliki, that the ruling sacking Umahi was not in the interest of Ebonyi people.

Okoro, a Political Analysist, described Umahi as a good leader and urged the court to reverse the ruling in favour of Umahi.

“Does it mean that we will not have Governor at this period the nation is Preparing for the 2023 elections.

“I am not happy over the sack. Gov Umahi has done so much good for his people. The sack is not good, especially now that he is getting set to take presidential position.

Mr Simbad Chidi, Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), described the sack as “disturbance to democracy” in the state.

“Today’s ruling in Abuja cannot overruled the State High Court that upheld his defection to APC already. The ruling is unacceptable,” he said.

Joy Onu, a civil servant, said he was not happy over the ruling saying that the governor had done a lot for the people of Ebonyi.

