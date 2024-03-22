Mohbad’s Autopsy Results Ready In Next Four Weeks – Forensic Expert

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director of the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, Dr Richard Somiari, has told the Coroner inquiring into the cause of death of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, that the results of an autopsy conducted on the deceased body would be ready in the next three to four weeks.

Somiari gave the assurance on Wednesday while testifying before the coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi. The witness was cross-examined by the defence counsel in the inquest.

In his testimony, Somiari told the Coroner, “We expect to get the first set of autopsy results in three to four weeks and re-confirm to authenticate the cause of the death.

“We also searched for multiple possibilities, to check if poison was involved in the death of Mohbad since no actual cause was mentioned.”

The forensic expert assured the public of adequate security and monitoring of samples for the autopsy.

He said, “We have a place where items are stored for safety and security of results. There is a procedure for monitoring samples moved abroad”.

Also testifying, Mr Sadiq Ayobami, popularly called Spendy, said that he last saw the deceased, a day before his death.

He said that both of them attended a concert at Ikorodu and returned to the singer’s house after which he left.

Mrs Abiodun Kolawole, an activist representing the African Women Lawyers Association, in her intervention urged the parents of the deceased to channel their grievances to the court of law in respect of the paternity of the singer’s child, instead of going through social media.

The Coroner, Magistrate Shotobi, has adjourned further proceedings in the inquest to April 15.