Money Laundering: Atiku Enters US on Negotiated Entry, Says Afegbua

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Edo State Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, says that contrary to media reports, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar never held any crucial meeting with the critical stakeholders of the United States State Department.

Afegbua in a statement issued Sunday alleged that “this level of dubiety, desperation, boldness, wildness and audacity was unbecoming, to say the least.”

He said: “Some even said that Alhaji Atiku actually traveled under the cover of Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s Diplomatic entourage – what reduction and debasement! Entering into the US under this guise vitiates the headlines we see here on his trip.”

According to him, Atiku travelled to the United States on negotiated entry, just like he did in 2019.

Afegbua said: “In deliberate effort to impress his supporters and followers, Atiku Abubakar and his musketeers have again traveled to the US on negotiated entry just like in 2019. This time, he was seen with his musketeers parading empty corridors in photo-ops to impress us back home.”

He stated that Atiku still has questions to answer because he has not been found innocent of his corruption allegations that are connected to money laundering in the US.

Afegbua said: “In 2019, he was granted negotiated entry, just like now; this is his leave to create the impression that all was well.

“Was he indeed barred from entry before now? What were the factors or reasons for his initial ban? Have those issues been addressed? Has he been discharged and acquitted of those allegations? Why this so-called celebration if there are no undertones?”