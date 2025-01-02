Motivation ‘Unknown’ For Cybertruck Blast At Trump Vegas Hotel – FBI

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Authorities said Thursday they did not yet know why a suspect blew up a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, an incident that investigators are probing as a potential act of “terror.”

“The motivation at this point is unknown,” FBI Special Agent Spencer Evans told reporters, adding that it was “not lost” on agents that the blast took place in front of a hotel linked to US President-elect Donald Trump, with Tesla owned by prominent Trump backer Elon Musk.

“But we don’t have information at this point that definitively tells us” it was driven by any particular ideology, he said.

AFP