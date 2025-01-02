W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Motivation ‘Unknown’ For Cybertruck Blast At Trump Vegas Hotel – FBI

Posted by Latest Headlines, World News Thursday, January 2nd, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Authorities said Thursday they did not yet know why a suspect blew up a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, an incident that investigators are probing as a potential act of “terror.”

“The motivation at this point is unknown,” FBI Special Agent Spencer Evans told reporters, adding that it was “not lost” on agents that the blast took place in front of a hotel linked to US President-elect Donald Trump, with Tesla owned by prominent Trump backer Elon Musk.

“But we don’t have information at this point that definitively tells us” it was driven by any particular ideology, he said.

AFP

 

