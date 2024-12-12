MRA Calls on Government To Ensure Human Rights For All Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Media Rights Agenda (MRA) Tuesday called on Federal and State Governments to make human rights a lived reality for all Nigerians in accordance with their constitutional obligation to recognize and maintain human dignity.

It added that by so doing, they could begin to rebuild public trust in government, foster national unity, and unlock the true potential of the Nigerian people.

In a statement made available to newsmen to commemorate this year’s International Human Rights Day, MRA lamented that the promise of human rights contained in the Constitution as well as in regional and international instruments that Nigeria is party to, has remained unfulfilled for many citizens.

It posited that the country has spiraled into a jungle where only the fittest survive and human life has little value.

MRA’s Programme Officer, Ms Esther Adeniyi, in the statement said: “The Federal Government has duties and obligations under international law to respect, protect and fulfil human rights.

“It cannot claim to be living up to these responsibilities in the face of the immense challenges facing human rights in Nigeria, including the rising cases of extrajudicial killings, police brutality, arbitrary arrests and unlawful detentions, widespread gender-based violence, suppression of the rights to freedom of expression, assembly and association, and the growing inequality across the country, among many others”.

The statement condemned, in particular, the unprecedented levels of attacks against journalists and other media professionals and called on the Federal Government to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for such attacks while ensuring a safe and conducive environment for the media to operate freely.

Ms Adeniyi insisted that the voices of ordinary Nigerians calling for justice and accountability should no longer fall on deaf ears.

The statement pointed out that this year’s theme, “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now”, serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need for Governments in Nigeria to uphold and protect the rights and freedoms of every individual, regardless of place of origin, gender, religion, ethnic or linguistic association, political affiliation, or socioeconomic status.

She called on the Government to use the occasion of this year’s International Human Rights Day to make a public commitment, among others, to “respect and protect the fundamental rights of all Nigerians, as guaranteed under the Constitution and international treaties Nigeria is a party to.

“To end impunity and ensure justice for all by taking decisive action to hold perpetrators of human rights violations accountable, including addressing issues of police brutality and misconduct by members of the military, ensuring fair trials, and compensating victims.

“Respect the rights of citizens to freely express their opinions, organize or take part in peaceful protests, and participate in other democratic processes without fear of harassment, intimidation or persecution.

“Tackle gender-based violence by strengthening legal frameworks and enforcement mechanisms to address violence against women and children, and provide safe spaces and support systems for survivors.