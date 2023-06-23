W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

My Footballer Friends Are Angry With Me – Wizkid

Posted by Entertainment News, Latest News Friday, June 23rd, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, has stated that his footballer friends often get  angry with him as he never contributes whenever  they discuss football.

Wizkid, made this known during an interview with Kiss FM, London.
According to the ‘Essence’ crooner, he doesn’t watch football despite having a lot of footballers as friends, he, however stated that he plays as a centre forward.

He said, “I actually don’t watch football, to be honest. I have a lot of footballers as friends, they get mad at me when they are talking about football, and I don’t know what they’re talking about.

“I don’t watch football but I play. I play centre-forward.”

 

_______________________________

Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank

For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=88951

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us