My Footballer Friends Are Angry With Me – Wizkid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, has stated that his footballer friends often get angry with him as he never contributes whenever they discuss football.

Wizkid, made this known during an interview with Kiss FM, London.

According to the ‘Essence’ crooner, he doesn’t watch football despite having a lot of footballers as friends, he, however stated that he plays as a centre forward.

He said, “I actually don’t watch football, to be honest. I have a lot of footballers as friends, they get mad at me when they are talking about football, and I don’t know what they’re talking about.

“I don’t watch football but I play. I play centre-forward.”





