My Health Got Better After I Left Office As President – Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Muhammadu Buhari says his health improved after he left office on May 29, 2023.

It is worth recalling that during his time in office as President, Buhari was frequently getting sick and this led to him being flown abroad for medical attention.

The former military leader handed over to Bola Tinubu after he served his two terms as President.

Speaking at an All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders’ meeting at the Katsina State Government House, Buhari stated that the rigours of being the President of Nigeria affected his health.

He said: “Those outside the corridors of power do not understand the complexities and difficulties facing Nigeria.

“My health has improved since leaving office. People who visited me told me I look better than before.”