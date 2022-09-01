Why Atiku Should Step Down For Peter Obi – Kenneth Okonkwo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kenneth Okonkwo, the Nollywood actor-turned-politician, has tasked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu to step down for Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, Okonkwo stated that Obi represents Nigeria’s best chance of survival amid the challenges facing the country and the country can’t afford to elect those who have failed to inspire meaningful development in the country again.

“Nigeria is yearning for a change. We’re yearning for a new Nigeria. Whoever is a Nigerian and is telling you that he or she is happy with the status quo, such person is doing that for personal not national interest,” he said.

“Security, economy, and fight against corruption have collapsed. The APC has failed and their failure is built on the foundation of the failure of the PDP that failed first and acknowledged that, so Nigeria is yearning for a change.

“Obi is the best candidate for Nigeria. The burden of the survival of Nigeria is now on the hearts of everybody, including the terrorists because Nigeria has to survive. So, everyone is looking for the survival of Nigeria and a way of escape.

“Peter Obi is now the symbol of that escape and everybody should fall in line. If I see Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, I’ll beg them to step down and support Peter Obi to become president.”