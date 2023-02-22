My Instagram, Facebook Accounts Hacked – Aisha Buhari Refutes Post On CBN Directive

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The First Lady, Aisha Buhari has refuted the post on her Instagram and Facebook page claiming that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, directed Deposit Money Banks to collect the old N500 and 1000 notes.

Aisha blamed the post on hackers who hacked her account adding that the post has been deleted on her order.

In a rebuttal posted on her Facebook page, the First Lady frowned at how the alleged hackers toiled with her previous posts.

She said: “It has come to my attention that a certain fake news was posted on my social media handle, Instagram which also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier this morning. I have since directed that it should be deleted.

“This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) who were responsible for deleting quite a number of my posts since 2018 to late last year when I posted a video and picture of my hands with Henna design of ABAT insignia on the day I launched the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ilorin, Kwara State, my post on the event for the Traditional and Complementary Alternative Medicine (TCAM) conference and 17 other posts.

“This person is a hacker, criminally minded with the intention to continue attacking my reputation through my social media platforms”.

The African Examiner recalls that the First Lady had earlier posted a statement saying that the Central Bank of Nigeria has directed that the old notes would now be collected until May, 2023.

The CBN has since debunked the report.