My Visit To EFCC Routine, Procedural – Ex-Kwara Gov Abdulfatah

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, February 19th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former governor of Kwara State Abdulfatah Ahmed says his invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was not only a routine one but also procedural. 

He said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Wahab Oba. According to him, he was in Ilorin to honour the invitation as he has always been doing and is still ready to do.

“I’ve always expressed my willingness to answer any query or question about my stewardship as a governor of the state,” he said.

“So, my visit on invitation to the agency’s office today is in tandem with my readiness and preparedness to account for my stewardship.”

