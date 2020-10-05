Naira Marley, Olamide Join Calls Against SARS Killing, Brutality

Popular Nigerian music stars, Naira Marley and Olamide have joined the fight against police killing, brutality and extortion on social media as they call for an end of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

African Examiner reports that on Saturday a disturbing video emerged online where a man was shot by operatives of SARS.

This sparked outrage as many called for the scraping of the police unit.

Reacting to this development, controversial Nigerian musician, Naira Marley, says that he might end up in Kirikiri prison after the protest.

He said “If y’all want me to lead D protest I will lead but just know that they will send me to kirikiri prison this time,”

In his reaction to the discussion, on the scrapping of SARS due to their brutality and the planned protest, Olamide said: “Police brutality is sky rocketing by the day And the nigeria gov. Is not deaf nor blind, they see all the trends and tag along with whichever one they like. You don’t have to like this one to do right thing. The hashtags are becoming tiring”.

He added: “This is not the time to point fingers, who the f*** is protesting and who is not. It’s time to collectively stop fighting each other and demand good governance. Nobody deserve to be killed for nothing by the people that’s meant to protect them. The Gov. Should lead by example.”

