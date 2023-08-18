Naira Marley’s Visit To NDLEA Sparks Social Media Reactions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that controversial singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, better known as Naira Marley paid a visit to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and was subsequently made an ambassador of the agency has sparked social media reactions.

The African Examiner writes that Naira Marley in a now-viral video, during his visit to the NDLEA, tasked Nigerians to desist from engaging in drugs.

He said: “Wad up my people, is your boy Naira Marley. I will like to urge my fans, the Marlians, and all the Nigerian youths to stop doing drugs because it is not good for your well-being. Let us stop substance abuse in any form. I have keyed in to this campaign to support NDLEA to stop drugs in the street, please join us. It is really not good. It makes you go back into crime. It does a lot of things to you. Thank you very much.”

This development has continued to spark social media reactions as many netizens believe that the singer is not the right person to preach against the gospel of “saying no to drugs” since he has been seen on some occasions smoking weed in his music videos.

The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@_oluwaseun9 writes: “Naira marley is now NDLEA ambassador against Drug abuse, That’s like making Davido ambassador for Durex.”

@patocypher writes: “I know many people might say this is wrong, but trust me this is a good move, Naira Marley been an NDLEA Ambassador automatically stops him for smoking publicly and music videos that’s alone prevents a lot, becouse have been in a situation where me and my friends where inside listening to music and Naira Marley song jumps in, immediately my friend wants too smoke, so think.”

@ihesienaturals writes: “No matter how hard you try, nothing will ever justify the fact that Naira Marley is NDLEA’s ambassador. HABA!!!”



@DorisUjunwa1 writes: “So after telling you not to , he will go back home and light up his own Make una continue.”

@DubemEkunie writes: “E remain make 2Baba come do Condom advert for we Nigerians.

@Lankie24 writes: “Why making mockery of the institution??”



@shyna4me writes: “This country na cruise. Naira na anti doping ambassadors.”

@chidiTolujie writes: “It’s a good move. The one who is in it understands better and will know how to stop it. Please keep it going.”

@MaziGomez_ writes: “I’m sure there was drugs in his pocket.”

@ozogular1 writes: “Lmao. how can I unwatch this video. Person Wey go don take like 3 sticks before coming to that place,Unah too Dey play sha.”

@Mensey6 writes: “Imagine Davido saying say no to olosho.”

@Fatboi_Ng writes: “Hushpuppi advices Nigerian youths to shun advance fee fraud.”





