Naira Re-design: Again Buhari, CBN Governor Meet in Villa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, have again held a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa.

Although details of the meeting on Monday were not disclosed, it may not be unconnected with the naira re-design policy of the Federal Government and the hardship Nigerians are going through because of the scarcity of the new naira notes.

This would be the third time Emefiele would be meeting the President over the naira re-design policy.

However, Emefiele declined to speak with Journalists after meeting the President

The CBN had earlier fixed January 31 as deadline to exchange their old naira notes of N200, N500 and N1,000 fo the re-designed notes

But the deadline was later shifted to February 10 because of the scarcity of the new naira notes and the difficulty by Nigerians to access the money from the bank and Point of Sale (POS) operators.

However, last week Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued an order stopping the February 10 deadline through an ex-parte injunction following a suit filed b the Governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara.