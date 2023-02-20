Naira Scarcity: Fresh Protest Rocks Sagamu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fresh protests have erupted in Sagamu, Ogun State due to the naira scarcity, with videos emerging online showing two banks set ablaze.

The African Examiner writes that videos emerged online on Monday, showing many residents watching Keystone and Union banks being set ablaze as some youths held planks in protest.

On Friday last week, the African Examiner recalls that protests erupted in the Mowe-Ibafo area of Ogun State as many residents blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as they protested the hardship caused by the lingering scarcity of the naira.

Reacting to this on Twitter, a user, @arranowanna writes: “Kindly advise your friends, families and acquaintances to avoid any protests. Take your frustration to the ballots on Saturday. Don’t burn banks, don’t burn petrol stations, don’t burn government properties.”

Also, @morningstar_305 writes: “I just put a call through to the house and it was confirmed to me that the keystone bank and union bank at ijoku has been set ablaze by angry citizens.”

Pooja writes: “If you are in Sagamu, be careful cos there is a protest on new naira notes.”