Naira Will Continue To Appreciate Against US Dollar, Tinubu Is A Genius – Shettima

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has stated that the naira will continue to appreciate against the dollar.

Shettima made this revelation when a delegation of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its President, Gabriel Idahosa, paid him a courtesy call in his office at the President Villa, Abuja.

According to Shettima, President Tinubu had to end fuel subsidy and make sure of the unification of the multiple exchange rate as the previous arrangement was making some persons rich at the expense of Nigerians.

He said: “Naira went haywire and some people were celebrating but inwardly we were laughing at them because we knew that we have the leadership to reverse the trend.

“Asiwaju knows the game, and truly the naira is gaining and the difference will drop further.”

The Vice President also disclosed that the quality of leadership provided by Tinubu as governor of Lagos was the pedestal for the massive development witnessed in the state.

“We will always thank President Tinubu for providing the blueprint for the development of Lagos that we are seeing today,” he said.