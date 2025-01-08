National Air Carrier Will Be Birthed Soon, FG Assures Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has promised Nigerians that a new national air carrier will begin operations in the country soon.

This was revealed by the newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Abubakar Kana during the handing over ceremony organised by the ministry.

According to him, his goal is to ensure that a national air carrier is established.

He also promised the revamp of airports across the country.

Speaking, Kana, a former Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Defence said that his statement was premised upon President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda for the aviation sector.

He added that he would give unreserved support to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo in the actualisation of Nigeria’s national carrier, as well as the upgrade of the airports across Nigeria to international standard.

“Resources are scarce, we need to embrace the private sector to support Nigeria’s Aviation industry “. he added.

Kana maintained that he believed in doing new things and appealed to all the agencies of the ministry to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

The outgone Permanent Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Meribole thanked the ministry and Nigerians for the opportunity to contribute to the development of the country.

He said Civil Service is continuous and stated that his exit from the Service will not stop the growth of the aviation Ministry.

He urged the staff to extend the collaboration and teamwork which he enjoyed to the new Permanent Secretary.

“No man is perfect, but I have always wished to leave a place better than how I met it, and I believe I have done that.”

He commended the administrative acumen of Keyamo, and appealed to the stakeholders in the aviation industry to remain resolute, to ensure Nigeria’s aviation sector becomes the best in Africa.

Earlier, while delivering their valedictory speeches, the Director Finance and Account in the Ministry of Aviation, Dr Udechukwu Osakwe described Meribole as a man who believed in service delivery and competence while the Registrar, African Aviation Aerospace University (AAAU), Mustapha Abdullahi who spoke on behalf of Heads of Agencies of the Ministry, described Meribole as a man of integrity that respects meritocracy.

Also speaking at the event, the Director of legal services and Senior Adviser to Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Barr Odugbesan described Dr Kana as a bureaucratic soldier whose leadership style had brought a lot of development in the Ministry of Defence and many other ministries he piloted.

While admonishing the aviation family to work with Dr Kana, Barr Odugbesan said the new aviation Permanent Secretary is a man who likes to develop talents and is passionate about the welfare of the staff.

The climax of the event was the signing and handover of the ministry’s strategic documents, assets and liabilities documents to the new Permanent Secretary.

The renewed promise comes following recent controversies that trailed Nigeria Air.