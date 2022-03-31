It’s All Lies, Annie Idibia Reacts To Brother’s Accusation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, has reacted to allegations by her brother, Wisdom, of intimidation.

African Examiner recalls that in a trending video, Wisdom had alleged that his life is under threat by Annie despite the fact that he has been working for her on some projects.

According to Wisdom, Annie withdrew cars, declined to employ him as a manager, and withdrew assistance she gave him irrespective of the actress introducing him to hard drugs.

“Annie took everything away from me. She took away the job and the care she gave me. I’ve been begging my sister for a car to do Uber for many years now so I can at least on my own provide for my family, provide for my wife and my three children, my sister has never responded to me.

“I came back to beg her to continue with the manager job that she offered me but she turned me to a slave and doesn’t want me to stand on my own,” Wisdom said.

Reacting, Annie disclosed how she took care of her brother’s needs and his family irrespective of his lazy and irresponsible attitude.

Taking to her Instagram account, Annie accused Wisdom of being entitled, “You live in a bedroom flat fully furnished with everything you need for you and kids.

“Wisdom you have three kids, have you ever paid for their school fees since they were born? For nine years since your wife started making babies.

“Have you ever paid hospital bills for any of your kids? Have you ever paid school fees?

“I hate all these lies why! I am at the peak of my career, Please bro why all these lies just because I said you cannot be my manager.

“I have so many voice notes from your wife but I won’t disgrace you and put it out here! I am tired! Do as you like! The universe will protect me, my hard work, my kids, my family.

“Let the world believe anything! My name is Annie! I am not the lies you are saying! I work damn hard not lazy!

“This Entitlement! Wow bro! I wish you well.”