National Grid Collapses For 18th Time In 2022 Thursday, July 21st, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Grid on Wednesday suffered another system collapse resulting in a blackout in many parts of the country.
It was the 18th time a nationwide blackout would be recorded this year.
While some collapses were not made public because they lasted for a short period, many others were made public and lasted days in some cases.
Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) confirmed the latest development in a statement on Wednesday.
“Dear Customers, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National grid at precisely 11:27a.m today, July 20.
“We are in talks with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to ascertain the cause of the collapse and a possible restoration timeline.
“We will keep you updated on the situation,” the electricity distribution company said.
It is unclear how many states are affected by today’s grid collapse.
