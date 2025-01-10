NBC Wades Into Abia, Cross River Boundary Clash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Boundary Commission (NBC) has called for peaceful coexistence among border communities of Abia and Cross River States amidst escalating tensions over boundary disagreement.

Violent clashes erupted between the Isu community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia and the Ukwa Mbiabong Ukwa Eburutu community in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.

The Director-General of the commission, Mr Adamu Adaji, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, that the clash, which claimed many lives, was condemnable and unacceptable.

Adaji, in the statement, signed by the Commission’s Head of Public Relations Unit, Efe Ovuakporie, condoled with the affected communities.

He urged stakeholders to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could undermine ongoing boundary resolution efforts between the two states.

He highlighted NBC’s proactive measures toward resolving the dispute, including the Joint Meeting of Officials on the boundary issue held in Calabar on Dec. 11, 2024.

He said that during the December meeting, the Deputy Governor of Abia, Mr Ikechukwu Emetu, and his counterpart in Cross River, Mr Peter Odey, affirmed their states’ commitment to an amicable resolution of the disputes.

The NBC boss added that both leaders emphasised the need for peace and mutual understanding among the affected communities.

He said that the meeting, which he chaired, outlined key steps towards resolving the dispute in the affected areas.

“The steps included the agreement to share the disputed triangular land between Okon-Aku and Ikun communities, subject to approval by the Deputy Governors of both states.

“There was also a plan to resolve land issues with respect to point Abia/Cross River (AC)15A (Abia, Achara, and Biakpan communities), at a Joint Technical Meeting scheduled for Jan. 20 in Abuja.

“Aside from the foregoing, the meeting also considered the submission of documents supporting claims over disputed points AC19 to AC23 (Mbiabong-Ito and Isu areas) by Jan. 20.

“Another step was the formation of a Joint Committee for the rehabilitation and return of displaced communities in the Mbiabong-Ito/Isu boundary sector,” he said.

The D-G reiterated the NBC role as a neutral mediator committed to fairness, consensus, and fostering sustainable peace.

He emphasised the importance of dialogue over violence, stressing that any acts of aggression would counter efforts to attract development and resolve disputes.

He also called on traditional rulers, community leaders, and security agencies to collaborate in fostering peace and ensuring productive discussions ahead of the Jan. 20 meeting.

“The NBC remains optimistic that its proactive approach, including its emphasis on accurate surveying and equitable solutions, will achieve a lasting resolution to the lingering Abia-Cross River boundary disputes.

“As preparations for the Jan. 20 Joint Technical Meeting, the NBC is appealing to all stakeholders to prioritise peace and remain patient as the Commission works towards finalising boundary resolutions.

“I am confident that these efforts will pave the way for stability and development in the region,”Adaji said. (NAN)