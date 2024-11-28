NCCSALW Boss Seeks Stakeholders, Citizens Support In Tackling Illicit Arm Proliferation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Director -General, National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, NCCSALW Johnson Babatunde Kokumo has called on critical stakeholders and all and sundry to join hands with the agency in the fight against the menace of small arms proliferations .

He noted that the alarming rate of violence crime in the society is driven by the proliferation of illicit arms, adding that the ugly development has done serious harm to the soviety.

Speaking Wednesday in Enugu during a familiarization working visit to the South East Zonal office of the establishment, Kokumo, a Deputy Inspector General of police DIG, (Rtd), said its against the backdrop of tackling the scourge in the country headlong, that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had in June this year, assented to the Act that gave the agency legal backing to operate.

According to him, issue of illegal arms proliferation has remained a cog in the wheel of progress of nation’s of the globe, including Nigeria, hence international bodies such as united nation (UN), African AU, ECOWAS, amongst others have equally identified it as driver of violence crime in the society.

The D-G, hinted that following the legal backing, the agency now have the powers to investigate, arrest, and prosecute offenders in Court.

He however, thanked the Enugu state government for it’s support to the organization since inception.

The Director General said “Am here today for a familiarization and of course, working visit to the South East Zonal office to see things for my self, with a view to getting back to see what we can further put in place for the Centre to function most appropriately”

“So, I bring you good tidings from the office of the National security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu”

“Proliferation of small arms and light weapons in all societies have been identified as the main driver of violence crimes across board.

“ECOWAS, United nations (UN), African Union (AU), and other international and Regional bodies recognizes it as a global and continental security threat.

The NCCSALW leader, used the fora to advise members of the public not to fall pre to some criminal elements who have been going about impersonating Staff of the agency.

Kokumo, further hinted that the impostors were initially going about deceiving members of the public that they are officials of a taskforce of the agency operating under the name, NATFORCE, and later metamorphosed into another name NATCOM, after they were dislodged.

He vowed that the agency would not rest on its oars untill the nation is rid of illicit arms and light weapons.

In his welcome remark, South East Zonal Coordinator of the organization, Major General 0kechukwu Nkem Ugo (Rtd), Said “as we all know, the Federal Government of Nigeria authorized the establishment of the National Centre for the Control of SALW on 3rd May 2021.

” This move was to demonstrate Nigeria’s commitment to the provisions of Article 24 of the ECOWAS Convention on SALW which requires each of its 15 member states to establish national institutions to promote multilateral approach to stamping out illicit arms trade in the West African Sub-region.

“Since its establishment, this Centre has hit the ground running. With its National Headquarters in Abuja under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Centre now has 6 active Zonal Offices.

“May I use this opportunity to formally congratulate the Director General (NCCSALW), DIG Babatunde Johnson Kokumo (Rtd), on your well-deserved appointment to steer the ship of this Centre at this critical point in our national life.

“It must be placed on record that your tenure so far has been positively eventful; seeing the Centre leap from height to height.

” Within the short period of your leadership, the Centre has been properly positioned with the requisite legal backing from the National Assembly and assent from the President and Commander-in-Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Act 2024 is today a reality. Well done Sir. Many cases that involve illegal possession of arms are being investigated and prosecuted by the Centre in the courts of our land as deterrence to others”.

“Let me also appreciate the presence of our critical stakeholders, heads of security agencies, civil society organisations and members of the fourth realm of the estate for joining us today”

“Thousands of recovered illicit SALW have also been destroyed to prevent their recirculation making our society much safer. You are doing great and we remain committed to helping you achieve your laudable vision for the Centre”

“Sir, today you have scored another first, being the first Director General of the Centre to visit the SE Zonal Office. We are greatly inspired by this your visit and promise to do more to justify the confidence reposed in us.

“The South East Zonal Office, established with the other zonal offices, in March 2022, has continued to make modest efforts to actualise the vision, mission and objectives of the NCCSALW in the Southeastern Geopolitical Zone of Nigeria even in the face of very hostile security environment.

He added that “The Zonal Office has been able to establish a temporary office at Enugu and continues to discharge all responsibilities assigned to it as necessary.

“We have carried out series of sensitization visits, workshops and seminars to seek for collaboration and cooperation from our stakeholders as well as educate the populace about the ills of the proliferation of SALW.

“We have continue to enhance the human capacity of our staff through in-house and external training opportunities.

The zonal Coordinator stated further “We have acquired parcels of land for the development of our Zonal Armory and permanent office; awaiting for the actual construction works to begin soon.

” We have also recovered and backloaded illicit and obsolete weapons from security agencies within our AOR.

” These backloaded weapons form parts of many thousands that have been destroyed by the National HQ in line with global best practices.

We are making judicious use of the administrative and logistic support currently at our disposal.

” We know that as more of these resources become available at the National HQ, our lot here would be improved upon.

“For instance, we need more administrative and operational vehicles; there is need to regularize the employment status of our contract staff (especially as we have an enabling Act today; the pay and allowances of our staff need some upward review in the light of current economic realities and many more requirements which would be discussed later.

“As Nelson Mandela once stated: “A winner is a dreamer who never gives up”. Despite all these challenges, we are determined never to give up but to march on with our assigned responsibilities knowing that we have a compassionate and dynamic DG who is up there fighting for us.

“The Southeast Zonal Office remains grateful to the Enugu State Government, ably led by His Excellency Governor Peter Mbah, for their continuous support. We are grateful to the State Government for the allocation of a sizeable plot of land for the construction of our permanent office complex within Enugu metropolis as well as other technical support we have received so far.

“We also thank the GOC 82 Division and all other heads of Security agencies in our AOR for their administrative and operational supports which they have been extending to us.

Responding on behalf of other Heads of security agencies in the state, Commissioner of police in the state, Kanayo Izuegbu, assured the the Director General of their readiness to always partner with the agency in the war against illegal arm proliferation.