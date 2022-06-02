Finally, Chief Okorie Dumps APC, Returns To APGA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last, founder of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Chief Chekwas Okorie has rejoined the party, ten years after he left the political platform.

He left APGA to form the now defunct United Peoples Party (UPP) after a protracted internal crisis that almost destroyed the party which brought Ex- Anambra governors, which includes, Peter Obi, Willy Obiano and the incumbent, Professor Charles Soludo into office.

The Abia State born highly respected politician, who was the first National Chairman of APGA, made several attempts to make peace in the party but all to no avail.

He however, later joined the ruling All Progressive Congress following the deregistration of UPP by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chief Okorie, while speaking Wednesday at his Enugu residence during an event his associates tagged: “Home coming of the Authentic Founder of APGA, said his decision to rejoin APGA followed his passion for the party.

The Ex- national Chairman of the party stated that there was pressure from everywhere that he should rejoin the party and rebuilt it.

Okorie pointed out that he never wanted to rejoin APGA through the back door, stating that he was happy when the National Chairman of APGA, Chief Edozie Njoku, and members of his National Working Committee NWC opened the front door for him to rejoin the party.

He therefore assured that now that he has rejoined APGA, they will help those contesting for the various positions under the ticket of the party to win their elections.

Okorie pointed out that APGA has remained the only revolutionary Progressive party that has provision for self- determination of all the ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

” Things happened in APGA few years after it triggered off a revolution in Nigerian. INEC did a lot of summersaults in the matter of APGA. We tried to reconcile and we made over 20 attempts to make peace but was frustrated by one side.” He stated.

He promised to join hands with the new national leadership of the party under Njoku’s watch to change the negative narrative of the party, adding that they would pursue peace no matter what it would cost them.

He said “,I believe with this return, our young men and women will begin to redirect their minds to the political process in South East.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Njoku, who was recently affirmed as the authentic Chairman by the Supreme Court, in his remarks expressed joy that Okorie has finally rejoined APGA, noting that he had earlier led a delegation to him to plead with him to return to the home he built.

“Am so happy having Chief Chekwas Okorie back to APGA, the house he built some years ago”

African Examiner reports that Chieftains of the party from various states of Nigeria graced the occasion