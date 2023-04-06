NDLEA Extends Close Of Recruitment Portal By A Week

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has approved the extension of the close of application on its recruitment portal by a week to enable applicants having challenges submitting their applications take advantage of the additional days to complete the process.

The online application portal was opened on Sunday 12th March and originally scheduled to close on Saturday 8th April, but with the one week extension, the portal will remain open till midnight of Monday 17th April.

This according to NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, will enable applicants who are yet to complete their application process to do so and those interested but yet to sign up to also take advantage of the extra days to fill their application on the portal.