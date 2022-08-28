Nema Begins Distribution of Relief Materials To Affected Fire Explosion Victims In Imo Communities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Owerri, Imo State, Operation Office, on Saturday, flagged-off the commencement of the direct distribution of assorted relief materials to the affected persons of fire explosion disaster at Abaezi forest in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Flagging off the exercise, Acting Head of Owerri Operation office, Mr. Ifeanyi Nnaji, who spoke on behalf of the Director General of the Agency, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, said “consequent upon this unfortunate incident, the Federal Government through NEMA approved some relief items, both food and non-food items to cushion the effect of the fire disasters that befall Abaezi community on 22nd April, 2022.

According to him, “These approved relief items include:

1000 bags of 10kg rice

1000 bags of 10kg beans

1000 bags of 10kg maize

50 bags of salt (20kg)

180 kegs of vegetable oil (20kg) 180 cartons of seasoning cubes, 120 cartons of tin tomatoes (24/48)

500 pieces of blanket

500 pieces of foam mattresses.

Others are, 500 pieces of treated mosquito nets

600 pieces of nylon mats

350 pieces of wax prints

350 pieces of guinea brocade

20 cartons of toilet soap

30 cartons of detergent and

500 pieces of bath towel.

Nnaji, further stated that the agency saddled with the mandate of managing disasters in Nigeria, is appealing to the 16 communities in Ohaji-Egbema LGA directly affected by the fire explosion to refrain from actions or activities that will expose them and their environment to great risk.

“The fire disaster that led to loss of many lives, economic trees, farmlands and disruption of the natural ecosystem could have been avoided.

Nnaji, therefore, encouraged them to be “NEMA ambassadors in their various communities, families, places of work and worship centers to take home the message of disaster risk reduction.

He further stressed that by reducing disaster risks, the consequences of inevitable natural disasters will be minimal.

The approved relief materials were distributed to 16 communities directly affected as the Ag. Head of Operation made them understand that there is no amount of relief materials from government or other non-governmental organizations that will be commensurate to the losses incurred during the inferno.

Present at the occasion were the Federal Minister of State for Education, Chief Goodluck Nana Opiah, who hails from one of the communities affected by the explosion, as well as some of the Imo State Government functionaries.