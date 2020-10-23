NESG Postpones Nigerian 26th Economic Summit Over EndSARS Protests

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sequel to the current wave of unrest and public outcry over the unintended twist the EndSARS protests have taken across Nigeria, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has postponed the 26th edition of it annual economic summit.

This year’s summit with the theme “Building Partnerships for Resilience” was scheduled to hold from October 26 to 27 with a focus on key national issues in line with ongoing efforts aimed managing the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on Nigeria’s economy.

The NESG Board of Directors in a statement today said its decision to postpone the event was taken after due consideration of the recent developments across the country that have accentuated the need to amplify the voices of “our youth for the reform our institutions and improve governance will be insensitive and inappropriate”.



“It is against this background that, after due consultation between the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning as co-hosts of the Nigerian Economic Summit, the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit has been postponed.

“A new date would be announced in due course. We regret the inconveniences to resource persons, participants, sponsors, the media, vendors, and the public. We believe that this is the right thing to do at this time”, the stated said.

The statement added that the Board, Management and Members of NESG share the pain and anguish of the whole nation during these trying and difficult times.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of the recent violence and killings perpetrated against peaceful protesters as well as to their families and loved ones. We implore that persons responsible for the dastardly act of killing innocent people as well as those that are committing arson and looting must be identified and prosecuted in line with the laws and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We also urge the Federal and State Governments to immediately kickstart the deep and comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s security institutions because it is central to the development of our economy. The NESG will deploy its convening and engagement capabilities to serve as a platform for driving issues affecting the Nigerian youth and ensure improved collaboration between our stakeholders.



It further pointed out that the NESG believes that strong and transparent institutions determine the resilience of our economy and the effectiveness of our social justice system, adding that the participation and effective engagement of the nation’s youth is crucial to the development and operation of our institutions.

“This is the only way to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams”, the statement added.







