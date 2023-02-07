New Naira Notes: Emefiele Deceived President Buhari – Oshiomhole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Edo State’s governor, Adams Oshiomhole has accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of deceiving President Muhammadu Buhari concerning the redesign of the naira notes.

Oshiomhole made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s election programme saying that Emefiele claimed that the CBN told President Buahri that redesigning the naira notes would prevent vote buying and catch corrupt politicians off guard.

He said: “So, I can guess – I was not there – that in obtaining the approval, I believe the CBN deceived the President by amplifying the need to have corruption-free electioneering as if election is the only project this President has a responsibility for.

“The President Buhari that I know will have no difficulty in agreeing.”

The former labour leader also alleged that the apex bank had other motives.

“You could see that the intention of the Bank is not to eliminate abuses but to stop the elections from taking place,” he said.