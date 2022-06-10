New Somali President Promises To Step Up Fight Against Terrorism

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Somalia’s new president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, vowed to clamp down on terrorism in the crisis-ridden country during his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

“We will increase the military pressure on terrorism,” Mohamud, who already served as head of state of the East African country between 2012 and 2017, said.

The new leader also promised to strengthen law and order and promote reconciliation in the country.

Somalia has been plagued with violence at the hands of Islamist terrorist group al-Shabaab for years.

The militants, who control vast swathes of territory in the south and centre of the country, frequently target the country’s security forces as well as civilians.

Mohamud’s predecessor, Mohamed Farmajo, spoke of a historic day for Somalia in view of the peaceful transition of power.

Meanwhile, on the same day, two people were killed and eight injured in an al-Shabaab attack in the region.

In a similar attack early in the morning, special troops trained by U.S. experts were attacked with explosives.

According to al-Shabaab, 15 people were killed, but it was not possible to verify this number.

Besides the violence, Somalia’s new government will also have to deal with the aftermath of an ongoing severe drought considered to be the worst in 40 years.

According to the new administration, the lives of more than six million people are threatened by hunger.

