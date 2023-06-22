NFF/Tingo Cup: Defending Champions, Bayelsa Queens Retains Female Trophy

…..Defeats Runners Up, Rivers Angels.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Defending Champions of the female category of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF/Tingo

Competition, Balyesa Queens FC, have retained the trophy after defeating runners up, Rivers Angels 4-2 in a penalty shoot out in the finals of the 2023 edition of the soccer fiesta, played at the Stephen Keshi international Stadium Asaba on Wednesday.

Our Correspondent who covered the match attended by the NFF president, Ibrahim Musa Gusau and other top officials of the glass house reports that the 90 minutes encounter between the two Niger Delta female teams ended goalless, leading to the penalty shootout.

While the second place side, Rivers Angels went home with a cheque of 5 million naira, Champions of the female soccer tournament smiled away with a giant Trophy and 10 million naira cheque.





