NGO Advocates More Women In Traditional Rulers Cabinet

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A non governmental organisation, Women Empowerment Education and Peace Building Initiative’ (WEPBI), has advocated the inclusion of more Women in Traditional rulers cabinet in various Communities of Enugu State, just it conferred award of recognition to 16 Women who have contributed immensely to the development of humanity, and promotion of women issues in South East States of Nigeria

It noted that currently a total of 133 Women are serving in Cabinets of different Monarchs in various localities of Enugu State, stressing the need for more inclusion, as Women according to the group, plays a vital role in the development of any society, especially rural areas.

The organization said the 133 Women’s appointment into the Royal Cabinets was made possible through her robust engagement during advocacy visits to the Monarchs.

Speaking weekend during the South-Eastern Women Leadership and Entrepreneurship Awards organized by the NGO, in Enugu, WEPBI Executive Director/ Founder, Mrs. Ijeoma Joy Oguadimma Okpaleke, explained that the awardees were nominated based on their contributions to the society via their respective organizations.

She said :”We gather here today, not just to celebrate an event, but to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women who are tirelessly shaping a brighter future and changing the narratives in our dear region.

According to her, “Women Empowerment Education and Peace Building Initiative (WEPBI) is a non-profit organization founded on 1st October 2016 and was born out of a deep and unwavering passion for serving humanity.

“We are dedicated to facilitating sustainable development that is truly people-oriented, actively delivering humanitarian aid at local and regional levels within Nigeria, with a global focus.

“WEPBI’s core mission is to ensure that the needs of minority groups, particularly women and girls are not only heard but actively addressed.

“We champion political governance, inclusivity, peace and conflict resolution, fight for gender rights and advocate for education that empowers women to reach their full potential.

“Economic empowerment is another cornerstone of our work, as we believe it is a critical tool in reducing poverty.

“At WEPBI, we promote positive values, norms, and a deep commitment to advancing civil society initiatives. Through institutional capacity building and unwavering support for good governance, we strive to achieve impactful and lasting changes in the very fabric of our society.

“The Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria Project (WVL Project) is a shining example of our mission in action.

“This powerful collaboration, supported by ActionAid Nigeria and generously funded by Global Affairs Canada, has been a transformative force for empowerment.

She added that “the WVL project perfectly embodies the spirit of WEPBI, equipping women with the tools and resources they need to not only thrive as entrepreneurs but also become leaders in every aspect of their lives.

“Today, we have the distinct honor of recognizing exceptional women from all walks of life and sectors; women who by their endeavor have shattered glass ceilings and become inspiring role models for generations to come.

“Their stories are testaments to the power of resilience, determination, and the unwavering belief in a brighter future.

“Let us raise a toast to these incredible amazons! Let their stories ignite a fire of ambition within us all. Together, through collaboration, empowerment, and unwavering support, we can build a more equitable and prosperous future – not just for the South-East, but for Nigeria as a whole.

Our Correspondent writes that the colourful event with the Theme: ‘The Role of Women in Nations Building’ featured paper presentations from Women who have excelled in their different professions, and was attended by several Traditional rulers, Academia members of Civil Society groups, NGOs amongst others.

High light of the ceremony was the launch of a quarterly soft sell Magazine, produced by WEPBI, Christened: ‘The Woman’