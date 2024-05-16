NGO, NAPTIP, Other Stakeholders Frown At Gender Based Violence

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A non governmental Organization (NGO), with bias on issues relating to women, operating under the platform of ‘Ihuoma Girls Care and Support Initiative’, Enugu, and other stakeholders have expressed worry over the culture of silence among Women of the state on issues bothering on Gender based violence against them.

They regretted that Enugu Women had over the years maintained a culture of silence when they fall victim to such uncivilized and barbaric acts in the hands of their men folk, especially at the ritual Communities, urging victims to start speaking out whenever they encounter such ugly behaviour.

The Iheoma Girls Care and Support Initiative and participants stated this Tuesday in Enugu during a one day workshop organized by the NGO, with support from Ford Foundation/Nigerian Women Trust Fund under the project, Girls Guide, being implemented in the state by the organization.

Welcoming guests to the colorful event held in Enugu and graced by numerous NGOs and Civil Society groups, the Project Coordinator, Ambassador Mrs. Kene Amarachi Okafor, expressed appreciation to the funders for identifying with her organization in tackling the Gender based Violence menace in the state.

She disclosed that the NGO, is a registered body with bias on issues concerning Women and girls, adding that they have been on the journey since 2015.

Ambassador Okafor, however, decried the non speaking out of Women when they suffer any form of Gender based Violence, particularly in the local areas, advising victims to always take advantage of various social media platforms, including their office to speak out anytime they fall victim of the ugly act.

The Coordinator, who pointed out that victims are mostly rural dweller stressed the need for a robust synergy among stakeholders in tackling the problem head long, adding that the mission of her organization is to to provide a safe and girl friendly Centre that Cares, support, prevention, investigation, prosecution and rehabilitation of victims.

Our Correspondent reports that the one-day workshop for Women Rights Organisations (WROs) in the state and other relevant stakeholders had as it’s theme: “Strengthening Women’s Voices, institutions and ending violence against women and girls in Enugu’.

Declaring the workshop open, South East zonal Commander of National Agency for the Prohibition of trafficking in persons NAPTIP, Barr. Sam Offiah, represented by the organization’s intelligence officer, Chibuzo Princess, stressed the need to amplify Women voices in the state.

He equally harped on the need for synergy and collaboration, as well as knowledge sharing amongst all stakeholders in the state towards fighting the menace

Also speaking at the event, Head of South East National Commission for Refugees, Migrant, and internally displaced persons, Mr. Vincent Okenyi, applauded Ihuoma Girls for the great services it is rendering to the society, urging them to keep the flag flying.

The workshop witnessed paper presentations from various Resources persons who spoke on different topics.