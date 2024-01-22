Nigeria Advance To Round Of 16 , Cote d’Ivoire Hopes For Miracle Aftermath Loss

Nigeria Advance To Round Of 16 , Cote d’Ivoire Hopes For Miracle Aftermath LossLatest News, Sports News Monday, January 22nd, 2024
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles advanced to the next round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday in Abidjan with a 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.
The result meant Nigeria finished second, after group leaders Equatorial Guinea held firmly to Group A top spot after a 4-0 annihilation of hosts Côte d’Ivoire.
In their match played at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan, the Super Eagles did raise their game with the hopes of a resounding win.
But they were largely held back by their opponents who knew they had nothing to lose, but could serve as spoilers.
With the Super Eagles suffering a few injuries and some key players rested, they struggled to keep this up, and were rather on the back foot mostly.
