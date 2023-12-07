Nigeria Custom Hands Over 665 Donkey Skins, 450 Blocs Of Indian Hemp In Kano

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Custom Service (NSC), Kano Area command on Thursday handed over 665 pieces of Donkey skins to the North-West Coordinator of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services, Dr Adamu.

The NCS also handed over 450 blocks of compressed Indian hemp to the Commander of NDLEA and 1,290 cartons of unregistered pharmaceutical products to the State Coordinator of NAFDAC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which took place at the Customs House, Bompai, marked a significant step in the collaborative efforts of the organisations to combat illegal activities and safeguard public health.

Speaking at the occasion, the Comptroller of Customs, Kano State Command, Mr Dauda Chana, said that the collaborative efforts have continued to be fruitful.

“The successful coordination and cooperation between our organisation and our esteemed partner agencies exemplify our shared dedication to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all citizens.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to eradicating illegal activities that pose a threat to our society,” Chana said.

Representatives of various organisations who spoke lauded the support from NCS and sought for sustained inter-agency cooperation in addressing the prevailing complex challenges.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



