Nigeria Decides: INEC Begins Movement Of Sensitive Materials To LGAs Nationwide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the movement of sensitive materials from the branches of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the local government area offices across the country ahead of the presidential and national assembly election on Saturday.

In Lagos State, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Segun Agbaje, who is overseeing the process in the state said the INEC is ready for Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections.

The INEC REC also said the materials are secure and intact.

The collection of the sensitive materials and distribution to Electoral Officers for onward takeoff to various INEC Local Government Offices took place at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Marina amid heavy security.

The Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, said the force is not encountering any challenges so far and they envisage the process will go on smoothly.

Security operatives, election observers, and other critical stakeholders witnessed the exercise which is a major exercise leading up to the elections.

The arrangements of the materials for the election are taking place under the watch of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, party representatives, monitors and observers.

Men of the Nigeria police and other uniform men are also within the premises to ensure maximum security.