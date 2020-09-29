Nigeria Declares Thursday Public Holiday To Celebrate Independence

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of plans to mark this Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary celebration, the federal government has declared Thursday, October 1, a public holiday.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced this on Tuesday.

Aregbesola applauded Nigerians on the Diamond Jubilee and declared government’s commitment to socio-economic transformation.

He said: “our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope if we can rally ourselves together to harness our potentials.

“A country of about 200 million people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious diamond that we are. Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in Academia, Business, Innovation, Music, Movie, Entertainment, Fashion and culture.”

The minister disclosed that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration would be low-key.

Aregbesola further urged Nigerians to assist President Buhari in ensuring a better a nation.

Spread the love





















