Nigeria Has Capacity To Power The World – Bosun Tijani

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, says Nigeria’s youth are its biggest asset and with the necessary support they can reshape the world.

Bosun made this known on Monday during his speech at the Platform’s Independence Anniversary event held in Lagos.



He stated that Africa has a vast youth population and Nigeria has more than a fair share of that number and also many of them are tech-savvy.



Bosun said: “If you have a second passport and you live in another country, you would find probably ten software engineers in Lagos before you find one in the UK in your cycle. Or if you are in the US, before you find one software engineer there, you would find ten in Lagos, or in Nairobi, or in Jo’burg. That’s the reality.



“We are the future. And you know why we are the future here? We are a continent of 1.2 billion and forty per cent of those are young people – across Africa – I believe under the age of 25. And this is where Nigeria is important. It is not just that we show off for the sake of showing off.



“In Nigeria, it is 60 percent of our 220 million people who are under the age of 25 which means we have the ingredient that is actually going to power the world because these young people are digital natives. And if we give them the resources, they can actually become that engine that the world requires to be able to strive.”





