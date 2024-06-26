Nigerian Army Organises Free Medical Services In Badagry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – 15 Field Engineer Regiment of Nigerian Army, Topo, Badagry, Lagos on Wednesday organised a free medical outreach/services for the residents of the community.

It was part of activities to enhance Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme included blood pressure check, breast cancer awareness lectures and examination, medication for malaria and fever.

The unit used the avenue to sensitise the residents on how to prevent the outbreak of cholera within the community.

The Commanding Officer of the Regiment, Lt Col Sagir Lawan, said that the outreach was to enhance CIMIC relations, improve cooperation and social collaboration as well as responsibilities.

“This is aimed at creating cordial relationships between the Nigerian military, Para military agencies and the civilians of the community.

“The military cares about the health and wellbeing of its people.

“We are always ready to assist in terms of security and where else necessary,” he said.

He said the outreach would surely sensitise the residents and further educate them on the preventive measures against cholera disease.

“Apart from that, we are also going to be testing them for B.P,, offer free medical consultations and thereafter administer some drugs to individuals,” he said.

Lawan told the residents to cooperate and collaborate with the team so as to have a good outing.

Dr Samuel Ayoola, the medical doctor with the Regiment, urged the residents to prevent cancer of the breast by conducting regular checks.

He advised the gathering that early detection could save one with the disease.

On the outbreak of cholera disease, Mrs Temitope Adedoja, a nurse in the regiment, urged the residents to wash their hands regularly with soap.

She urged the residents of Badagry to also boil their water before drinking, and wash fruits and vegetables before cooking, as preventive measures.

The Depegan of Badagry Kingdom, Chief Tunde Giro, who represented the Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi 1, in his remarks, said the medical outreach was first of its kind in the town.

He promised that the residents of the town would continue to cooperate and collaborate with Nigerian Army to fulfill their mandates.

Chief Giro commended the Commanding Officer for providing the free medical outreach for the residents./NAN