Nigerian Comedian Reacts As Oyo Police Summon Him Over Child Prank Video

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Oyo State have summoned comedian and skit maker, Abdullahi Maruf, the comedian better known as Trinity Guy, over a controversial child prank video.

It could be recalled that the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had earlier directed for the arrest of the skit maker who asked a young girl “inappropriate questions” concerning his manhood in a now-viral video.

Adejobi had kicked against the prank as he described it as “child abuse”, and assured that the police would promptly swing into action.

In a statement on Thursday, the Oyo police stated that the comedian had already been invited to the command over the “disturbing skit”.

The command also assured the public of regular updates concerning the issue.

“Popular content creator, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa AKA Trinity has been contacted and invited at the Oyo State Police Command in connection with the disturbing viral skit content making the rounds across the Social Media space concerning a Female Minor. Updates would be provided soon,” the statement reads.

Reacting to the development on his Instagram page, Trinity Guy appreciated his fans and colleagues who have shown interest amid the “misconceptions surrounding his work and personality”. Also, he thanked Adejobi for playing a fatherly role in guiding and mentoring him.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to everyone who has called and shown concern regarding the misunderstandings about my work and my character,” he said.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to my fans worldwide, my colleagues, and especially the Nigerian police, particularly Mr. Adejobi Olumuyiwa, for his fatherly role in bringing my attention to areas where I needed improvement and amendment.

“Your commitment to safeguarding the nation is truly inspiring and deeply appreciated. Thank you very much, sir, and may God bless you.”





