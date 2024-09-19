NIN Key To Access FG’s Social Services, Says NIMC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said that registration for the National Identification Number (NIN) remains key to access Federal Government’s social services.

The Director in charge of NIMC, Anambra Area Office, Mr Chika Ogbonna, said this at a ceremony to mark this year’s National Identity Day in Awka on Wednesday.

Ogbonna, therefore, advised Anambra residents to take the NIN registration seriously in order to be captured in the national database.

He described the benefits of having ones NIN as numerous, saying, “NIN is the key with which Nigerians can now access any Federal Government’s social services and interventions”.

He said that NIMC Offices in Anambra are open in Amawbia, the state capital, and 21 Local Government Area (LGA) Secretariats to attend to first registrants and modification or updating already existing data.

“The state office in Awka coordinates the activities of the LGAs and special centres spread across the state.

“The mandate of the commission is to register and issue the NIN to citizens and legal residents from birth.

“On this year’s occasion of World Identity Day, we want to specially appeal to the good people of Anambra to make sure they register to get their NIN because it is a key legal document,” he said.

Ogbonna, who led the commission’s staff members on a roadshow, called on parents and hospitals to ensure newborns were captured at birth.

He described the registration process as seamless.

He warned against multiple registration and urged those that have registered to be patient as they wait for the issuance of the plastic cards.

According to him, what is important is obtaining the identity number.(NAN)