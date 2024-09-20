Edo People Aren’t Dumb, They Don’t Need Wike To Know Whom To Vote For – Obaseki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, insists that his fallout with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, will not hurt the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party to emerge victorious in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Wike was one of the figureheads that worked for Obaseki’s victory against Adams Oshiomhole-backed candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) in 2020.

Having fallen out politically with Obaseki after the 2020 election, Wike has vowed not to support his candidate, Asue Ighodalo, come Saturday.

But speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Obaseki who was asked how worried he is about Wike’s position this time around, said that Edo people are wise enough to decide whom to for by themselves.

“He (Wike) came to get Edo people to vote for me, right? Wow! Edo people are not that dumb, they know who to vote for,” Obaseki said.

“They don’t require the services of an outsider to make their decisions. Edo people will make their decisions this time because they know what they want.”

The governor said he does not regret falling out with some of his political associates including Oshiomhole, Philip Shaibu among others. He said that some politicians are not happy with him because he has used money from government’s revenues to solve peoples’ needs.

Governor Obaseki had a few days ago stated that the Edo governorship poll is a do or die affair which attracted a lot of criticisms, especially from the opposition parties.

He, however, clarified his statement, maintaining that the election is a do or die affair because Edo people will be doomed if the APC takes over the state.

“It’s a do or die affair because if they do, we die. The level of impunity, the level of recklessness we see in the opposition party, if they take over Edo state, finished – that is the end,” Obaseki said.

The Governor said he does not regret making the do or die statement due to the impunity that has been displayed by the APC ahead of the election.

He alleged that the opposition party has perfected plans to ring the election in their favour on Saturday but said that the people of the state would resist them.