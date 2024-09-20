Enugu LGA Poll: PDP Ends Campaigns As Nwanjoku Pledges Youth Employment If Elected

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ruling peoples Democratic party PDP in Enugu state Thursday night officially ends its political campaign ahead of the upcoming local government election scheduled to take place on 21st September 2024.

Meanwhile, the PDP Candidate in Aninri Council Area, Prince Ugochukwu Nwanjoku, has promised to provide job opportunities for 200 youths of the locality within his first one year in office if given the mandate.

Our correspondent writes that the council poll, being conducted by the Enugu state Independent Electoral Commission ENSIEC, is expected to take place in all the 17 local government areas of the state and 260 political wards.

Speaking during the grand finale of his campaign held at his ward 4 in Ohofia Udumeze, kingdom in Aninri, LGA, the Chairmanship Hopeful, Nwanjoku, thanked the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, and PDP for finding him worthy of flying the party’s ticket, assuring them and the electorate that he would live up to expectation if elected.

The PDP flag bearer, who is a son of a former chairman of the party in the state and Traditional Ruler, Late Igwe Onyioha Nwanjoku, stated that his administration, if elected to serve, would be masses oriented and would take the issue of youth unemployment very seriously.

While soliciting for votes of the electorate ahead of the poll, Nwanjoku, who had earlier paid a homage to his late father’s palace where he received royal blessings, expressed confidence that he will be victorious at the poll, “because Aninri has been a PDP local government area since inception of the party.

“Our political ward four has always come first in every election in Aninri, and this 2024 LGA poll won’t be different” adding that as a way of replicating what governor Peter Mbah is doing in the entire state in terms of road construction and rehabilitation, his administration, would put in place a total of 100 kilometers of roads in parts of Aninri in his first one year in office.

He also told the gathering that he administration would embarked on aggressive infrastructural development in other sectors such as health, education, electricity, amongst others, urging those still in various opposition political parties to as a matter of urgency defect to the PDP, which he claimed, has Remained a house hold political name in the locality over the years, and has been beneficial to the people.

Addressing the crowd, a former Military Administrator (MILAD), in Gombe state, Group Captain Joe Orji, who also hails from the locality, had urged the electorate to turn out enmass to vote for the PDP Candidate on Saturday, stressing that he has no doubt in his mind that he has the capacity to take the LGA to the next level, and expected destination.

He also appealed to politicians in the LGA to always as a team for the common good of the people, stressing that a house divided against itself can never be stated, and united we stand, decided we fall.

Earlier, a former commissioner for youth and Sports in the state and elder brother to the Local government Chairmanship Hopeful, Barr. Okezie Nwanjoku, expressed appreciation to Governor Mbah and the PDP, for the gesture of picking a member of his family to stand for the election, assuring them that they won’t regret the decision.

He likened the PDP Chairmanship Candidate to the Biblical David who was specially chosen by Jesus Christ to go and carry out an assignment in certain area when the need arose as recorded in the scripture, positing that his younger brother has all it takes to deliver the political goods in the LGA if given the mandate.

All the stakeholders who spoke at the event, including Chairman of PDP in Aninri Council area, Mr. Afam Okeke, expressed optimism that the candidate, if elected, would not let the people down.