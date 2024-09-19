Hardship In Nigeria Getting Out of Control, Says Abdulsalami

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former head of state, has urged the federal government to quickly put in measures in place to “soften” the hardship being experienced by Nigerians.

Abubakar, speaking on Tuesday when he played host to a delegation of Campaign for Democracy (CD), a civil society organisation (CSO), in Minna, Niger state, and the former Nigerian leader stated that the present hardship which Nigerians are facing seems to be out of control.

He stated that he won’t relent to tell the government to put in plans to look into the hardship that the citizens are presently facing.

“Everybody is crying because of this hardship and it seems to be getting out of control.”



“People cannot afford three square meals, the issue of transportation, the hike in fuel price, the hike in school fees for the children and the lack of funds in everybody’s pocket is making life difficult for everybody.

“We will continue to encourage the government to introduce measures to soften the hardship.

“The federal, states and local governments should see how they can cushion this economic hardship.”

According to him, the federal government has been told that issuing palliatives is not the solution to looking at the high prices of food items.

“There is a need for the government to flood and saturate the communities with food,” he said.

“Let them buy food and sell at lesser prices to the people so that people will try to buy some of these food items depending on their pockets/ income.”

He also stated that those planning to protest against the economic crisis on October 1 should do so peacefully.

“For God’s sake when you demonstrate, do it peacefully,” he said.

He also told the government to listen to the demands of the protesters.