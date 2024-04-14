Nigerian Police Begin Recruitment Process in Anambra, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Zone 13, comprising Anambra and Enugu States, has announced the venue and time for both General Duty and Specialist Constable recruitment medical screening for the candidates of the two states.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Ihunwo, on Sunday in Enugu.

Ihunwo said that prospective candidates from Zone 13 should note that the exercise would take place at Police Hospital, Awka.

She said that the medical screening would commence simultaneously nationwide on Tuesday, April 16, and it will end on April 30, 2024.

“Candidates are advised to visit the recruitment portal: https://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng to know their status, specific time, date and other mandatory requirements.

“So also, qualified applicants are to appear in clean white T-shirt and short with the following requirements;

“National Identity Card/Slip; Print Out of Medical Examination Slip and all necessary documents.

“The Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 13 Command, AIG Godwin Aghaulor, wishes all prospective candidates success as they embark on this exercise,” he said. (NAN)