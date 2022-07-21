Nigerians Blast Unknown Clerics Who Appear At The Official Unveiling Of Tinubu’s Flagbearer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The appearance of many unidentified clerics in the unveiling of Ibrahim Shettima as the running mate of Bola Tinubu has set the internet ablaze.

African Examiner recalls that many Christians are against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress.

To them, it is a sign of marginalization and as a result of this, the Christians won’t identify with the ticket of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

However, in what appears to be a gimmick on Wednesday, some bishops, and priests, appeared at the unveiling of Kashim Shettima in Abuja to signify that many

Christians are in support of the Muslim-Muslim ticket and this has caused an uproar on social media as many persons were quick to identify that the supposed clerics are not who they claim to be. The African Examiner brings some of their views below as seen on Twitter

@fr_james_a writes: “Catholic priests are being kidnapped & murdered and what these people can do is to impersonate them for political reason. I wonder how much these hooligans or is it hoodlums were paid to do this. God is watching.”

@FrUgochukwu writes: “Any Catholic assuming those clowns on clerical wears at the unveiling of the APC Vice Presidential Candidate to be Catholic Priests or Bishops should simply go back to First Holy Communion Catechism Class.”

@FS_Yusuf_ writes: “Catholic priests have been getting kidnapped and killed for nothing. Today, APC is impersonating the Catholic Church. I nor Dey talk too much. Make una connect the dot. I wan go turn my dodo for fire.”

@SEzekwesili writes: “Are these Catholic priests? Anglican? Methodist? Presbyterian? They allegedly attended APC’s official presentation of Kashim Shettima as their VP nominee.”

@FS_Yusuf_ writes: “Get the Catholic Church to put a disclaimer to that APC propaganda portraying that catholic priests attended the unveiling of their VP candidate as a sign of endorsement of the Muslim-Muslim ticket. The Catholic Church needs to put out a disclaimer and even sue!”

@FS_Yusuf_ writes: “I can’t fall mugu for that APC propaganda of hiring hungry men to dress in priestly robes attending the bastardized unveiling of their VP candidate as a ridiculous ploy to portray that the Catholic Church accepts the Muslim-Muslim ticket. Catholic Priests are not that hungry!”

@Tytessy1 writes: “This people are not Catholic Clergymen, I’m a Catholic they don’t belong to us Biko.”

@real_omopraise writes: “If catholic church cannot come out and say something it’s a slap to them… People are already saying that catholic ch endorse Tinubu, this should not only be a disclaimer infact they need to sue for this impersonation.”

@t3loke writes: “There’s nothing to disclaim here. It has fakeness written all over it. The Catholic church won’t stoop low by replying.”

@Eziowelle1stSon writes: “Agreed. However, those regalia’s are not only being used by the Roman Catholics. Methodists, Anglicans, Presbyterians also do.”

@ChyMirandus writes: “They don’t even look Catholic! I mean where is the crucifix? U assumed that they meant Pentecostal bishops”.

@EliasOkezie writes: “Catholics are not shameful to go and do the disclaiming thing. Anyone can show the cloth and pose as Catholic priest. There is rules of engagement in Nigeria.”