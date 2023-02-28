Nigerians Decide: Atiku Wins Taraba

Nigerians Decide: Atiku Wins TarabaLatest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, February 28th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has won Taraba State in the North-East geopolitical zone.
He scored 189,017 ahead of Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who polled 146,315 and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 135,165 votes.
Final Presidential results from Taraba
Registered voters: 1,941,549
Accredited votes: 521,442
Total valid votes: 499,358
Rejected votes: 18,460
Total votes cast: 517, 818
A: 309
AA: 387
AAC: 291
ADC: 1,089
ADP: 715
APC: 135,165
APGA: 4,526
APM: 471
APP: 384
BP: 376
LP: 146,315
NNPP: 12,818
PDP: 189,017
SDP: 4,000
PRP: 579
NRM: 609
YPP: 313
ZlP: 1,994
