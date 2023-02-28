Nigerians Decide: Atiku Wins Taraba

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has won Taraba State in the North-East geopolitical zone.

He scored 189,017 ahead of Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who polled 146,315 and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 135,165 votes.

Final Presidential results from Taraba

Registered voters: 1,941,549

Accredited votes: 521,442

Total valid votes: 499,358

Rejected votes: 18,460

Total votes cast: 517, 818

A: 309

AA: 387

AAC: 291

ADC: 1,089

ADP: 715

APC: 135,165

APGA: 4,526

APM: 471

APP: 384

BP: 376

LP: 146,315

NNPP: 12,818

PDP: 189,017

SDP: 4,000

PRP: 579

NRM: 609

YPP: 313

ZlP: 1,994