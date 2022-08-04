Nigerians Mock EFCC for Declaring Mompha Wanted Again For Money Laundering

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has declared popular Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, aka Mompha, wanted has generated reactions on social media.

African Examiner writes that the EFCC took the decision after Mompha, who has been facing charges for alleged money laundering to the tune of N6 billion, defied a court order.

According to sources, Mompha travelled to Dubai with a new passport against the order of the court.

”Yes, we have declared him wanted. He has defied a court order by travelling out of the country despite having his passport seized.

”We have made several efforts to get him but all to no avail,” one of the sources said.

The spokesman for the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, also signed a statement saying that the social medial celebrity is wanted.

The notice read, “The general public is hereby notified that ISMAILA MUSTAPHA, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes

Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Retention of Proceeds of Criminal Conduct, Possession of Document Containing False Pretenses, False Asset Declaration and Laundering of Proceeds of Unlawful Conduct.

“Ismaila, 38, hails from Ogbomosho Local Govt Area of Oyo State. His last known address: 21, Fagbenro Street, Idi-Araba, Surulere, Lagos State

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Gombe, Maiduguri, Makurdi, llorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices or through these numbers 09-9044751-3, 08093322644, 08183322644, 070- 26350721-3, 070-6350724-5; its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

African Examiner writes that this is not the first time Momha will be facing the EFCC as he was arraigned in June before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos.

The recent statement of the EFCC has sparked social media reactions and this is how some netizens are reacting to it.

@Mbahdeyforyou writes: “Na every week EFCC dey declare Mompha wanted like say them no sabi him house.”

@DanielRegha writes: “The EFCC asking the public to disclose Mompha’s whereabouts isn’t the issue, but the question is, what’s the guarantee that the identity of whoever gives out such info won’t be exposed; Hope the officers be trusted to keep it concealed. Nevertheless, good luck to the EFCC.”

@UgwunnaEjikem writes: “Anytime EFCC goes broke, they declare Mompha wanted, he comes in for photo ops and a little ‘greasing’ of the palm then they let him go on his merry way… Rinse and repeat every 6 months.”

@Deevybs writes: “Mompha don turn regular customer for EFCC hand.”

@FS_Yusuf_ writes: “I kno understand. I don taya. No be Mompha wey una dey call anytime una like before?”

@elijahh53 writes: “Mompha is wanted by EFCC not because of fraud plz EFCC is out of cash. Highly classified information.”

@Ambrosia_Ijebu writes: “Mompha needs to renew his EFCC subscription.”

@pengmanofficial writes: “Mompha is the only person that’s wanted by the EFCC 3 separate times’ They’ve had him in their custody for at least 2 times! I’m sorry EFCC but y’all look like clowns at this point. You arrested him, let him go & declared him wanted again. Make it make sense.”

@Tee_Classiquem1 writes: “EFCC are always looking for Mompha, if they arrest him tomorrow now before you know they’ve released him again.”

@london_Akan writes: “Anytime wey EFCC broke, nah Mompha them dey find.”