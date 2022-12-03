Nigerians Mock Nollywood Actor As He Baths Naked ,Firing Prayers For Tinubu On The Beach

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The video of popular Nollywood actor, Victor Igwe bathing and making incantations for the electoral victory of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu on the beach has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner writes that Olaiya Igwe posted the video on his Instagram page on Friday and said, “It is my pleasure to support a candidate who truly reflects our values and highest ideals. There is one candidate in this election who will protect that dream”.

The actor concluded: “One leader who will fight hard to keep the promise of Nigeria for the next generation. And that’s why we must stand up and make ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU JAGABAN the next president of Nigeria.”

This development has generated some reactions on social media and the African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of Nigerians as seen on Twitter concerning the issue.

@OloriebiINvogue writes: “Uncle still add lightening. Elections seasons in Nig are so dramatic. Never imagine I would wake up one day and be seeing Olaiya Igwe bum on social media cos of Election. “

@DeleMotors writes: “I don’t even have comments for this! Honestly speaking has it gone to this level?.”

@timiPR writes: “That Olaiya igwe video is the most disgusting video I’ve seen in my 72 years of existence. The old man needs urgent attention.”

@thefunkeoguns writes: “It took Olaiya Igwe to go that length just to show support for Tinubu. Shows how hard it is for every member of that camp to support their candidate It’s a pity honestly.”

@iamDo2dtun writes: “The video of Olaiya Igwe butt naked is despicable and disgusting. It’s okay to support whoever you choose but even to the person you are doing that for, they will be appalled by that level of filth.. your maturity should have a place in history. This is lower low.”

@anike_akoriola writes: “A good Saturday to thank God that I am not related to Kemi Olunloyo and Olaiya Igwe. Alhamdulilah.”

@ms___dale writes: “I didn’t know a day will come when I’ll see Olaiya Igwe’s Carowhite yansh… jesu saanu omo re.”

@Damite2ky writes: “As you wake up, be thankful to God Olaiya igwe is not your family member.”

@novieverest writes: “Imagine someone making incantations for Amoda while naked. Do you think such a person is doing it with your interest at heart? Olaiya Igwe is just after his interest, that’s all.”

@Oluomoofderby writes: “Nigerian actors like Olaiya Igwe will never learn. In 2014, the late Baba Suwe & Fadeyi Oloro supported the Buhari administration If Nigeria was a normal country, Fadeyi Oloro won’t be begging Nigerians for money because he would be enjoying monthly pension and free healthcare.”

@YemieFash writes: “My thought and prayers are with Olaiya Igwe, whatever happened to him is pitiful. May God restore him.”

@SirDavidBent writes: “Your dignity as a human being is priceless. It is absolutely sad & riling to see Olaiya Igwe (a very talented actor) going naked because of money that will be given to him. All for petty politics & small change, he threw caution to the wind and act shamelessly. Very pathetic.”