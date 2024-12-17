Nigerians Paid N2.23tn As Ransom In One Year –NBS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Bureau of Statistics has stated that Nigerians paid a total of N2.23tn as ransom between May 2023 and April 2024.

According to the agency, the sum was paid by households who were affected by kidnapping incidents.

The bureau also stated that the latest Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey report shows an estimated 51.89 million crime incidents which were recorded across Nigerian households during the period in view.

According to the survey, the North-West region had the highest incidence of crime, with 14.4 million cases reported and followed by the North-Central region with 8.8 million incidents.

The report read, “Nationally, an estimated 51,887,032 crime incidences were experienced by households. The North-West (14,402,254) reported the highest incidences of crime at the household level, followed by the North-Central (8,771,400), while the South-East (6,176,031) reported the least. The result also shows that the crime incidence in the rural area (26,526,069) was higher than that of the urban area (25,360,963).

“In Nigeria, 4,142,174 households experienced home robbery. Less than half (36.3 per cent) of the households who were victims of home robbery reported their experience to the police. Among households that experienced kidnapping incidents, 65.0 per cent paid a ransom.

“The average amount paid as ransom was N2,670,693, with an estimated total ransom of N2,231,772,563,507 paid within the reference period.”