EU-SDGN II Project To Train 60 Female Candidates For 2023 General Elections In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its efforts aimed at strengthening female political representation, the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria-Phase II (EU-SDGN II) project is set to train 60 female candidates for the 2023 General Elections in the country. The workshops for female candidates contesting in the 2023 Nigeria elections are set to hold on the 12th and 13th December.

The trainings are being facilitated by the International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos-Nigeria implementing partner with the Institute for Media and Society (IMS) within component 4 (Support to media) of the EU-SDGN II project.

Taking place in Osogbo and Port-Harcourt concurrently, the EU funded training will equip 60 candidates from the southern parts of Nigeria on advanced strategic communication and media engagement, in addition to the use of conventional and online/social media during political processes and campaigns.

The training will present the selected female candidates the opportunity to interface with journalists, share their views, expectations, and experience from the perspectives of women in politics.

Executive Director of IPC, Mr. Lanre Arogundade said in terms of female political representation, Nigeria has one of the lowest rates within the African continent with a 4.1 percent parliament representation.

“That is why tactical workshops like these are necessary to support women in politics which inherently promotes credible elections”, he said.

Mr. Arogundade affirmed that IPC is essentially building on the attainments of the first phase of the EU-SDGN project, in which ten women who participated in the IPC capacity building workshops for female politicians were elected to political offices across the country.

“The workshop will also draw from the lessons learnt from subsequent engagement with the elected female politicians in terms of implementing post-election activities and capacity support”, he added.

A team comprising Mr. Samuel Egbala, The Nigerian Chronicle, Calabar and Vice President, East, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mrs Uduak Obeten, CRBS and Mr. Sunny Dada, Director of Programmes – African Centre for Media, Governance and Peacebuilding will address various topics including “Female candidates: Cultivating the media and building relationships for increased visibility”.

Others are, “Female candidates: building self-confidence and maximising the potentials of the broadcast media for increased visibility” and “Leveraging on social media and online channels for maximum visibility for female candidates”.

In Osogbo, resource persons Jadesola Ajibola, NAWOJ Chairperson and Monday Ashibogwu, Managing Editor, Quick News will make presentations on similar topics.

IPC in subsequent trainings will expand the initiative to Female candidates in the Northern states.

The specific objective of the EU funded programme is to ensure that, “The Media, including New and Social Media, provides fair, accurate, ethical and inclusive coverage of the Electoral Process”.