Mixed Reactions Trail EFCC Arrests Of Accountant-General Over N80bn Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are reacting to the news that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris over an N80 billion fraud.

The African Examiner recalls that EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest of Idris in a statement issued on Monday evening.

According to him, Idris was arrested after he failed to honour the commission’s invitations to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent act.

“Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 16, 2022, arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion( Eighty Billion Naira only),” Uwujaren’s statement read.

“The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.”

The EFCC stated that the funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

African Examiner presents how some Nigerians on Twitter reacted to the development.

@renoomokri writes: “Dear ASUU, If the Accountant General of the Federation can steal ₦80 billion, you have no reason to end your strike. Ask Buhari to use the stolen ₦80 billion to pay you and keep the change. After all, the money ASUU is asking for is not even up to ₦80 billion! #TableShaker”

@IamEwo writes: “In January, Ahmed Idris, the accountant general of the federation blasted ASUU for demanding 18 billion naira. Today, he has been arrested by the EFCC for stealing 80 billion naira! Hardworking people can’t be paid because a few people are busy filling their pockets in secret!”

@HashimM77643203 writes: “Asuu were offered 25B last year while they were on strike and FG ordered them to share that Money with NASU and SSANU, Now a sitting Accountant General has pocket the sum of 80 BILLION NAIRA only him and you dare blame Asuu for fighting over their rights and students right.”

@LadyRoza_001 writes: “In a poor country, One person stole 80 billion naira ($170,000,000) in less than 4yrs in his public office. This is a murder case!”

@raquelnotnice01 writes: “Why do I feel like 80 Billion is just the money he didn’t have any excuses to defend outta the money that went missing?”

@SodiqTade writes: “If you look closely, Ahmed Idris is probably fighting a battle with some cabals. If you think EFCC arrested him because of 80 billion naira then you don’t know Buhari/APC administration. They don’t arrest because of corruption, they arrest only for personal disagreements.”

@official___Abba writes: “if you are to spend 1 Million naira daily….It will take one 80000 days to spend 80 Billion Naira…which makes it 219 years to spend such amount of money Thank you Accountant General.!!”

@the_Lawrenz writes: “The crazy thought about that 80 Billion Naira fraud/theft is that there are people in high places who have stolen more but they may never get caught because they always grease the right palms.”

@renoomokri writes: “To see how morally bankrupt Buhari’s Nigeria is, consider that the Accountant General of the Federation married a 16 year old girl. He was not sacked or arrested by Buhari. Should anyone be surprised that a man who married a 16 year old can also steal ₦80 billion?

@nonso_nnamani writes: “If you make ₦28.3M a year, it would take you 40 years to make ₦1 billion. The Accountant General stole 80 billion in 4 years, at ₦28.3M/year it would take you 3,200 years to accumulate that much money. …now you get the picture of what ONE MAN stole.”

@firstladyship writes: “So you think the EFCC will pursue Ahmed Idris 80 billion Naira fraud case to a logical conclusion? EFCC is known for filing frivolous cases in courts. Soon, the court will strike out the case on technicalities. Is Malami’s corrupt body language a joke to you? Where is Magu today? Looters & Sinners are forgiven once they carry the broom & pledge their fealty with N100m. In due course, Ahmed Idris will be pardoned for the 80 billion Naira fraud, just like Dariye & Nyame. Buhari Regime is currently undergoing that due process. It’ll end in shame for the EFCC.”

@ImohUmoren writes: “Folks are able to move 80 billion but my bank needs ashes from my Mum’s grave and my father’s left testicles to prove that I own the 20m I’ve been paid for work.”

@lakesjay_Muzicx writes: “If you ever blamed ASUU for going on strike then you must have been ignorant of the foul plays of this our Govts. Na 80 Billion pain you; what about those fat-bellied senators who sit in the house earning outrageous salaries without adding nothing to d National development!”

@oku_yungx writes: “80 billion is a lot of money for one skinny dude if you ask me.”

@baba writes: “One person arrested for allegedly 80 billion Naira fraud… Under the administration of Mr. Integrity. And there’s no money in Nigeria.”

@sara_saranabs writes: “ASUU can not be given money to call off strike so that students can continue their education, but only one man was able to shift 80 billion naira. And they want these same students to continue voting for them. How do we vote for those that are depriving us of common education?”