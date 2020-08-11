US Election: Biden Picks California Senator, Kamala Harris, As Running Mate

Photo: Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris. Credit: @NBC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris, the prominent senator from California whose political career has included many barrier-breaking moments, as his running mate, his campaign announced on Tuesday.

The decision comes more than a year after Harris, who was also a 2020 Democratic candidate, clashed with Biden over racial issues during the first primary debate.

If elected, she would be the nation’s first female, first Black and first Asian American vice president.

Picking Harris, who is 55, provides the ticket with some generational diversity.

Biden, 77, would be the oldest president-elect in U.S. history if elected in November 3, 2020 presidential election.

(NBC)